With $3,500 being about the least expensive tickets you can find for Sunday’s game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, most Key Biscayners are looking for alternative ways to enjoy the event.

If you are not doing or attending a home watch party there are plenty of places to enjoy the game on the island with friends and neighbors.

Sports bars, hangouts and even food halls are getting ready for the Big Game, so we’ve compiled some choices for you to consider. The game begins at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.

DUNE Burgers on the Beach

Big Game, friendly people and spectacular beach views make DUNE a great option. DUNE is the al fresco lounge at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne and is hosting a football beach party. Flat screen televisions will surround the poolside restaurant. Watch the game as you munch on Kobe beef sliders, Kobe beef hotdogs, bourbon barbecue pork ribs, and nachos with braised short ribs. Added benefit? Dune will validate your valet parking. DUNE Burgers on the Beach is located inside the Ritz-Carlton on 455 Grand Bay Drive. For more information, call (305) 365-4500 or click here.

Sandbar inside Key Colony

Again, beachside is the way to go for football viewing on the island. Starting at 11 a.m. the SandBar will have specials and plenty of televisions for neighbors and friends to catch the action. Enjoy 2-for-1 draft beers, $15.95 beer buckets and $8.95 order of chicken wings. Sandbar is located inside Key Colony, open to KC residents or their guests.

Novecento

The same place locals watched the recent Copa America, and usually gather to watch the great soccer games from South America and Spain is a great venue to watch the Biggest Game of them all. Great food and superb drinks will create a great watch-party experience. The Big Game happens during part of Novecento’s popular Happy hour, from 3 to 8 p.m. Novecento is located on 620 Crandon Blvd. You can reach them at (305)-362-0900 or click here.

Milanezza

Are you Super-ready for the Big Game? Milanezza’s famous service and great food make it a unique option for your watch party. Food specials Happy Hour prices apply during the Big Game. Milanezza is located at 700 Crandon Blvd. You can reach them at (305) 646-1001 or click here.

Souper-Bowl Sunday

Here is a different twist on a local watch party venue. From 6 to 10 p.m.; see the game on a 200-inch screen at Crossbridge Church. There will be snacks and a separate area for kids. Free admission. They do ask you bring a can of soup or any other canned food item for donation. Food items will go towards Miami Rescue Mission. Crossbridge is located on 160 Harbor Drive. For more information, call (305) 361-2058 or click here.

Ocean Club Tailgate Party

The fun starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. Catch all the Big Game action on large screen TVs and projector screen as you parake of an all-you-eat buffet. Banquet style seating only. Reservations required. Call (305) 361-1101, ext. 227 to reserve your spot or more information. Ocean Club is located on 795 Crandon Blvd.

Virginia Key Tailgate Party

If an outdoor watch party is your thing, this All Inclusive Watch Party if for you! The fun starts at 2 p.m. and runs to midnight. Your $75 per person admission price includes food & drink, giveaways and prizes, music, a 40-ft. big screen for the ultimate viewing experience. Virginia Key Beach Park, located at 4020 Virginia Beach. For more information and tickets, click here

The Rusty Pelican

Sunday is a great time to check out the new and improved Pelican as the establishment’s renovated dining rooms are as shiny as a new penny. Watch the game on six flat-screen televisions and enjoy an all-day happy hour featuring beer, wine, and appetizers -- all for under $10. The Rusty Pelican is located at 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway. You can reach them at (305) 361-3818.

And good luck to both the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers!