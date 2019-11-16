Winn Dixie’s renovated store, Key Biscayne’s largest grocery, finally a reality

Local and corporate Winn Dixie management join local like Mayor Davey, KBPD Chief Press and Councilmember Katie Petros for the official ribbon cutting of the remodeled Key Biscayne store

Winn Dixie last week unveiled its renovation of the island’s largest supermarket, featuring more open spaces, enhanced selections of natural and organic food products, and a larger wine department, among other improvements.

Champagne anyone?

The store opening event on a sunny morning last Wednesday was enthusiastically received by the crowd on hand. Residents joined local dignitaries, including Mayor Mike Davey, council member Katie Petros, Police Chief Charles Press and Winn Dixie officials for a symbolic ribbon cutting. The store provides many locals with their daily or weekly grocery needs and also serves as a meeting place for neighbors.

Mayor Davey addresses attendees during Winn Dixie's Key Biscayne store Grand Reopening Celebration

Attendees at the unveiling were treated to natural juices, tequeños, croquetas, cheeses cold cuts and a large celebratory cake. “The goal is to offer better services and wider product selection,” said Winn Dixie store manager Jose Llanes. “We have made improvements in all departments.”

Winn Dixie Re-Grand Opening ribbon cutting celebration

Karina Besprosvan from Islander News enjoys savoring the new offerings at Winn Dixie 

The company, part of the Southeastern Grocers group, spent over $2 million on the renovation.

Among the other improvements: a new fish shop section has freshly caught fresh fish that can be steamed for free at the store; an expanded meat offering, a new tap room with craft beer on tap; a renovated sushi bar; an expanded deli and olive bar; and a pizza oven cranking out freshly baked pies.

Winn Dixie Key Biscayne store Grand Reopening Celebration

The Winn Dixie store is located at 604 Crandon Blvd. It is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seen days a week. You can reach them at (305) 361-8261.

KB Chamber of Commerce

Photos provided by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce. 

