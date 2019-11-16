Winn Dixie’s renovated store, Key Biscayne’s largest grocery, finally a reality

Winn Dixie last week unveiled its renovation of the island’s largest supermarket, featuring more open spaces, enhanced selections of natural and organic food products, and a larger wine department, among other improvements.

The store opening event on a sunny morning last Wednesday was enthusiastically received by the crowd on hand. Residents joined local dignitaries, including Mayor Mike Davey, council member Katie Petros, Police Chief Charles Press and Winn Dixie officials for a symbolic ribbon cutting. The store provides many locals with their daily or weekly grocery needs and also serves as a meeting place for neighbors.

Attendees at the unveiling were treated to natural juices, tequeños, croquetas, cheeses cold cuts and a large celebratory cake. “The goal is to offer better services and wider product selection,” said Winn Dixie store manager Jose Llanes. “We have made improvements in all departments.”

The company, part of the Southeastern Grocers group, spent over $2 million on the renovation.

Among the other improvements: a new fish shop section has freshly caught fresh fish that can be steamed for free at the store; an expanded meat offering, a new tap room with craft beer on tap; a renovated sushi bar; an expanded deli and olive bar; and a pizza oven cranking out freshly baked pies.

The Winn Dixie store is located at 604 Crandon Blvd. It is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. seen days a week. You can reach them at (305) 361-8261.

Photos provided by the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.