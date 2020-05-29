“Key Biscayne Beach Club opening Tuesday, the 2nd! Welcome Back!” was the subject line of an email sent to Key Biscayne Beach Club members on Friday.
Key Biscayne Beach Club manager Paul Zuccarini confirmed to Islander News that the iconic club will reopen Tuesday, June 2 at 8 a.m. “We are looking forward to a safe reopening” Zuccarini said.
There are some coronavirus-related restrictions club members will be asked to observe.
A mask, or some form of facial covering, will be needed to enter the club. Members and staff will have to wear facial coverings “when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained” and the club will limit access to no more than 150 members at a time on the property.
Beach chairs are available to members and will be cleaned and disinfected at the end of each day. Disinfectant will also be available for members.
The children’s playground and volleyball courts will remain closed.
Restrooms will have a max of three members at any given time, and members must wear facial covering when using the bathroom.
For a complete list of restrictions and reopening procedures, click here.
“We are appreciative of the opportunity to once again welcome back and serve our members,” added Zuccarini.