It’s official. Gimenez signs order; beaches reopen Monday, as do hotels and condo pools. Here is what to expect.

Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed Executive 23-20, which establishes guidelines for the re-opening of beaches, hotels and pools in Dade.
The order is effective at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020.
In a press release, the County said the guidelines “were developed in consultation with health experts at the Florida Department of Health, Jackson Health System, U-Health and the medical schools at Florida International University and the University of Miami along with local coastal communities.”
The press release also advised residents “There will be strict enforcement of all new rules”
Beaches.
Permitted beach activities, with facial covering or six feet of distance include walking, swimming, sunbathing, paddle boarding, kayaking, sunbathing, sitting, and eating among families of the same household.
New beach rules makes mandatory:
- Use of facial coverings, especially in restrooms and concessions.
- Everyone must have a mask on hand although may be removed for swimming and strenuous exercise but only when social distancing of six feet is maintained.
- Masks are not mandatory for children 2 years and younger or those with chronic pre-existing conditions.
- Social distancing of six feet. Only exception is for family members who reside together.
- Limiting group size to 10 or fewer people.
Here is a list of what the order prohibits at village and other county beaches:
- No dogs or pets on the beach
- No canopies or tents
- No organized group activities or athletics of two or more people (for example, no volleyball, soccer, frisbee or paddle ball)
- No use of group facilities in beach parks (changing rooms, picnic pavilions or playgrounds)
- No special events, including family or group picnics
- No use of exercise equipment or playgrounds
- No groups of more than 10 people
- No shared equipment
- No fishing, except at specifically designated areas and where social distancing is possible
You may read the Mayor’s Executive Order #23-20 here.
Community Pools and Hotels.
The order signed by Gimenez also allows for the opening of hotels and pools within hotels, condos, apartment complexes and homeowner associations but with strict enforcement of social distancing guidelines and capacity limits.
For hotels, the new rules make mandatory the use of facial coverings for both guests and hotel staff. Guests must use facial coverings in all common interior areas, while staff must wear them “at all times, both indoors and out.”
Additionally, the regulations require strict social distancing, with “added precautions during check-in” and limits elevators to 50% capacity and not more than 4 occupants, unless they are from the same family.
Hotels must also have signage reminding everyone of guidelines and have sanitizer, or soap and water, readily available at entrances and public areas.
Prohibited hotel activities include:
- No valet parking where onsite parking is available.
- If parking is unavailable, valets must maintain distance, wear masks, change or sanitize gloves between each vehicle and not touch guest
- Restaurants, meeting areas and banquet spaces not to exceed 50% capacity
- No self-service food operations of any kind
You can read the complete New Normal regulations for hotels by clicking here.