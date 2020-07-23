Key Biscayne resident leading pension fight on behalf of DuPont retirees

Charles "Chet" Webb, a 32-year DuPont employee, remembers a time when working for a large corporation for life was a 30-year “two-way street” with loyalty rewarded in a good pension and other benefits.
“The realities are that it was a two-way street:,” said Webb, a Key BIscayne resident for seven years. “You had loyalties to the company and the company had loyalties to you. When I hired on you expected to work you (whole) career. Many of us took lower pay to work for DuPont recognizing that we were going to be taken care of in our retirement.’’
Now that retirement promised by DuPont has been clouded by the company last year spinning off the pensions to the newly-created Corteva Agriscience, Inc., leaving the retirees feeling more vulnerable to losing the retirement life promised them.
The concern is that if Corteva ends up having a weak balance sheet, all bets could be off for the promised benefits -- even with an existing federal safety net, he said.
Webb, who learned of the Key Biscayne while attending University of Miami, then as snowbird, serves as chairman/director of the non-profit Association of DuPont Retirees, which was created about a year ago. Knowing that there is strength in numbers to help impact public policy on matters such as pension spin-offs, Webb is beating the drum to grow the association from a pool of about 120,000 DuPont retirees.
The association was created informally in 2015 as a Facebook page, which now has about 8,000 members who have been vetted to verify they worked at DuPont or a related industry.
“A well-organized retiree association can play a significant role in keeping retiree issues front and center,” reads a statement on the association website. “Fighting for the protection of earned benefits isn't free. DuPont retirees need resources to fight the good fight.’’
Now that DuPont as they knew it is no more, Webb believes the sky's the limit on the number of retirees who will help the association fight to maintain the benefits promised by the corporation.
Membership costs $36/year and is open to all retirees and their spouses who are eligible for a pension from the DuPont Pension and Retirement Plan, or who took a lump-sum buyout from the Pension and Retirement Plan. This includes retirees from Pioneer, ChemFirst, Danisco, Solae, and Chemours, who receive pension benefits from the DuPont Pension and Retirement Plan.
“When I joined the whole deal was it was a family enterprise. My father, my uncle; there were so many of us who were life-long DuPonters,” said Webb. “All that has changed. That’s ok. That’s reality today. The fact that 80 percent of us never worked for (Corteva), all we have become is a cost. And what does a business do? They want to minimize costs. That leaves a lot of concerns.’’
Webb wants to increase association membership to get a more substantial say in decision-making. “If we’re an entity of 20,000 people, I don’t think we can be ignored,” he said.
Webb hopes to prompt federal legislation that says when a company spins off other entities, they have to provide the pensions that were promised to people who actually built the company.
“We’re not asking for anything more than what we were owed. What we worked for. What we signed up for,” he said. “We’re not asking for anything beyond that. We’re just asking for some confidence and comfort that in five, 10 and 20 years from now, our benefits will exist.’’
If you are interested in learning more about the association, visit the group’s Facebook page its web site at www.AssociationofDuPontRetirees.org