FillABag invites to you to help Cleanup Key Biscayne!

FillABag, in partnership with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, invites island students to take a break from Virtual School, gather your local “pod” and join FillABag for an impactful and educational experience … outdoors!

Manny Rionda, founder of FillABag, which has now grown in influence outside the key, with stations in areas like Daytona Beach, said this is a great opportunity for kids to get outside and experience an “eco adventure.”

CleanUp-KB’s goal is to facilitate eco-conscious cleanup activities for local area groups. Scheduled clean ups can be tailored for a variety of groups; local K-12 student pods, home school pods, local area businesses, active senior pods, family pods, friend pods, athletic team pods, and more! Rionda says this provides a chance to “connect with our environment to see how it may impact our choices in the future.”

All ages are welcome, and each cleanup is limited to one “pod” — a group of up to 10 participants from your friend group, school group, corporate group, team, or family. For students, cleanups qualify for Community Service as well.

FillABag and KBCF provide gloves, buckets and bags. They recommend participants bring a mask, reusable water bottle, and wear closed toe shoes.

“There are still a few slots available for pods to sign up,” said Rionda.

To signup, visit click here. For more information, feel free to call KBCF at (305) 361-2770.