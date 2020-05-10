We hope our dear patient family, and all of Key Biscayne, are staying safe. We have some exciting news. Have some news to share. On Monday, May 11, the offices of Khouri Dermatology will once again be open to serve patients.

At Khouri Dermatology, our top priority is patient safety. We have the right people, with the right training on social distancing techniques, and with the appropriate protective equipment on hand to ensure a healthy environment for everyone.

Providing you with the safest and most effective care will be our on-going priority.

Our offices will follow all the recommended guidelines from public health authorities, including best practices for social distancing, hygiene, infection control and medical professional team health. We’ll also be seeing a reduced number of patients for your comfort and safety.

You may be curious what additional safety measures will be used in our offices.

We have special COVID-19 guidelines specifically designed to keep you safe, including:

- Rearranged waiting rooms to allow for greater social distancing.

- Thorough surface cleaning and exam room sanitizing between patients.

- Patients can choose to wait in their cars and check-in using a cell phone, to limit exposure to people in waiting rooms.

- We ask that our patients use Personal Protective Equipment (mask and gloves) when entering the office.

- And we provided a hand sanitizing station for patients to clean their hands.

In advance of entering the clinic, patients will be pre-screened for COVID-19 either on the phone or in person. They’ll answer specific questions about exposure, plus have their temperatures taken.

What are the guidelines for office visits?

To help you prepare for your appointment, please arrive 15 minutes prior to your appointment time to answer pre-screening questions. Only the patient is allowed in the office. For children patients, or adult patients requiring a caretaker, one adult may accompany the patient.

Finally, while Khouri Dermatology will continue to offer virtual visits, in our specialty the quality of the medicine is superior when a patient is seen in the office.

Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve you and your loved ones. We have missed our patients and are anxious to have you back in!

To schedule your next appointment, please call (305) 361-8200.

Meanwhile, remain safe and healthy!

Susana Leal-Khouri, MD