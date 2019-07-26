Extra baggage / Key Cosmetic Concerns

KEY COSMETIC CONCERNS Q&A

HI Dr. Kelly: My girlfriend says that it is possible to remove lower eyelid bags without a scar. Is that really possible?

Your girlfriend is almost correct. The procedure she is referring to is called a trans-conjunctival lower blepharoplasty.

That is a medical term for lower lid fat bag removal through the inside of the eyelid. This is a great procedure for patients who have lower lid bags, but still have good eyelid skin overlying the bags. In these patients, the skin is tight and bulging, not loose.

The procedure is done by pulling the lower lid forward, then making an incision through the inside of the eyelid. The bulging fat is removed until the bag is gone. It is important to not remove too much fat, just the part that is bulging. If you remove too much fat, the eyes look hollow which is very aging.

The inside of the eyelid is a type of tissue called mucosa, which is similar to the lining of the inside of your mouth. Like the mouth, it heals so quickly after surgery that no stitches are necessary. Most patients will get some bruising that can last about a week. There is minimal pain and most patients just take Tylenol after surgery.

Done properly, a trans-conjunctival blepharoplasty can be very rejuvenating. Since the only scar is on the inside of the eyelid, your girlfriend is correct in that there is no visible scar on the skin.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS Mezdspa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency.