Childhood trauma led to troubled life, but authentic commitment provides pathway to success

The weight gain for Gentry Fry was sudden, starting at age 8 after he was molested by a neighbor and he began self-medicating with food.

His mom died from breast cancer three years later, and the drinking would start two years after that, at age 13. Fry became sober for the first time at age 23, but the overeating resumed. And eventually, so did the alcohol five years later.

“It was the proverbial food coma,” said Fry, 47, who was born and raised in Miami. “You eat so much, you feel like you’ve almost been drugged. I was doing that, and also drinking alcohol. The combo of the two things was a disaster.”

He lost relationships. There was homelessness. Suicide crossed his mind.

Much of his story can be found on his website – where he writes, edits, narrates, films. He is open, honest, vulnerable. His website represents striving to always embody the “Best Version of our Integrated, Authentic Self” in every area of life, including physical, mental and spiritual.

Fry is a 1990 graduate of Coral Gables Senior High School. He has a degree in neurobiology from the University of Florida. He turned down an acceptance to New York Medical College to follow his passion for writing and filmmaking.

“I got sober for the first time at age 23,” he said. “It coincided with the time that I walked away from the medical school track and moved to NYC. I attended 12-step recovery meetings. But I never looked at the childhood PTSD stuff. In retrospect, I was doomed.”

It was a slow progression over 17 years, he said, and he reached a weight of 456 pounds. His top weight.

But, how life can change.

As of New Year’s Day of this year, Fry weighed 270 pounds – a loss of an entire person. A loss of 186 pounds. He has 70 more pounds to reach his goal weight – 30 pounds of which, he said, should be lost after skin removal surgery.

Fry plans to film that part of the weight loss as a more “in-depth documentary – not only about the surgery and recovery process itself, but also about childhood PTSD and my subsequent train wreck of a life, which I should not have survived,” he stated on a YouTube video. “My only hope in doing this is to inspire others looking into the abyss to not give up before it’s too late – like I almost did.”

Finding his way

At a period in his life when he said he had lost all hope in himself, Fry came across a book by David Goggins called, “Can’t Hurt Me.” It is a story about Goggins transforming himself from a depressed, overweight young man with no future into a U.S. Armed Forces icon and one of the world’s top endurance athletes, according to Goggins’s website.

Fry has never met Goggins, but credits him for changing his life.

“His story is one of recovery from childhood PTSD, also,” Fry said. “That’s where it all changed for me. It inspired me to have hope again. I had lost all hope in myself. He inspired me to dig deeper than I ever had before. That’s his whole mindset.

“One dream I do have is to turn his book into a movie.”

Fry credits Goggins – who weighs around 190 pounds, almost all of the weight that Fry lost – for pushing him through what is called the “40% rule,” meaning when your mind is telling you you’re done, that you’re only actually only 40% done.”

That there is more in the tank.

“As I started to push forward past my 40% rule, I would go on these long hikes and want to stop, and would push myself further,” Fry said. “When I would push myself further, I would have times that I would cry. All these feelings would come up that I hadn’t felt since my childhood. I would come home exhausted, fall asleep, and wake up and feel some peace.

“I felt a deep fundamental shift inside of me. If you’re willing to forgo comfort and embrace suffering … we tend to be addicted to comfort. And food addiction is all about comfort in our life. And that clicked with me. Comfort breeds mediocrity.”

Walking in Key Biscayne

Fry has always considered Key Biscayne his “home away from home” because of friends from high school and living so close to the area.

So it’s no wonder that when he shifted his mindset to losing weight – and living – that much of his workouts took place on the island, where he hiked and cycled. Since July 4, he has lost 130 pounds – he had lost 50 pounds leading up to then.

Two years prior, on July 20, 2017, he returned to sobriety.

“I stopped drinking,” he said. “Coincidentally, it is my mom’s birthday. I had a moment of clarity in AA … and I dove into it and resumed my sober life. However, I did not stop eating. It wasn’t until another almost year and a half, and I hadn’t lost any weight. I had become suicidal with over one year sober.”

When he did start his transformation, nutrition was a part of it. He has focused heavily on fruits, vegetables and seafood. When he started walking, he’d hike from the entrance of Key Biscayne to Bill Baggs Park, and then added cycling to the mix. Two to three hours every day was spent exercising on Key Biscayne.

“Key Biscayne is such a part of my story because I couldn’t imagine myself doing that in Miami,” he said. “It’s too crowded.”

Looking forward

Fry has a “possible dream,” he said, of attending graduate school to do research on unresolved PTSD and chronic relapse in addiction recovery.

“I think there’s a strong connection that people aren’t aware of,” he said.

Fry has been clean for three years, and has the support of his father, Roger Fry, a Miami-based architect.

“The relationship with my father is all I had left,” he said. “He was the only one who stuck by.

“I am not in competition with anyone,” he has stated. “We are all in the same boat (crew). I hope we all make it. I hope we all can achieve BVIAS before we die. I hope we all can experience the joy of what it feels like to embody the ‘Best Version of our Integrated, Authentic Selves.’

“I have experienced fleeting moments of it. I’ll be hoping to experience many more.”