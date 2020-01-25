Free health fair offers residents checks, screenings and information

Free health screenings are on tap for residents at the Village of Key Biscayne Health Fair, happening on Thursday, January 30.

The event, sponsored by Baptist Health and Mount Sinai, will offer free blood pressure, glucose, cholesterol, hearing and melanoma screenings.

There will also be informative presentations, demonstrations and a speaker luncheon. Also on hand to answer questions will be representatives from Miami-Dade Transit Golden Passport and Social Security staff.

It all happens from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the Key Biscayne Community Center.

Participants should RSVP in advance at the front desk. For more information, contact Roxy Lohuis-Tejeda at (305) 365-8953.