Key Biscayne is the 7th fittest city in Florida, study reveals

Key Biscayne is among the best Florida cities to maintain health and physical fitness during a Coronavirus-like pandemic, quarantine and social distancing, according to a study called Florida’s Best Cities for Fit Lifestyle, released this week.

The island was ranked seventh in the study. It evaluated an area’s overall rate of exercise opportunities -- an environment that plays a favorable role in people’s fitness level.

The study, conducted by BarBend, a fitness outlet, used data from a variety of factors, combined to create an overall fitness score.

Factors included exercise opportunities, access to healthy foods, air pollution, drinking water quality, physical inactivity, obesity, and smoking, among others.

Key Biscayne’s tropical climate creates an environment suitable for outdoor activities and long walks. Additionally, Key Biscayne was found to have comparatively low levels of air pollution, obesity and smoking.

The top spots on Florida’s Best Cities for Fit Lifestyle list went to Pelican Bay, Naples and Pinecrest. In the last positions were Pensacola, Seffner and Port St Lucie. In full report click here.