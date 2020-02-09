KB dentist set to speak at area schools for Children’s Dental Health Month

In honor of National Children’s Dental Health Month, Dr. Neil A. Friedman, a Key Biscayne dentist, will once again speak at various Key Biscayne elementary schools throughout the month, educating children about the importance of maintaining excellent oral health.

Friedman presents fun and interactive ways when teaching about oral hygiene management. During the program, children learn proper brushing and flossing techniques, how to make healthy food choices, and what to expect at their dental visit.

Using giant teeth models with an equally giant toothbrush, Friedman shows the students how to take responsibility for their own oral hygiene. He calls for volunteers to help demonstrate flossing — except using jump rope to mimic floss and the students standing side-by-side to mimic teeth.

“As the father of three girls I know the challenges of trying to keep a child’s teeth healthy,” Friedman said. “Many parents have told me that once their child learned about dental health in a fun way, they were motivated to brush their teeth to keep their smile shining bright. The earlier that children start making smart diet choices and developing good habits, the better chance they have to enjoy a lifetime of healthy, strong teeth!”

This is the 12th year presented at area schools. His practice, located near the post office in L’Esplanade, caters to patients of all ages. Friedman is speaking to children ages 3-10 at the following schools:

Key Biscayne Community School K-3rd grade

Key Biscayne Community Church School

St. Agnes Academy

St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Montessori School

Key Biscayne Presbyterian School

You may visit Dr. Friedman at 969 Crandon Blvd. Key Biscayne, call his office at (305) 361-2096, email him at neilfriedman.dmd@gmail.com or visit his practice online by clicking here.