Due to death risk, put idea of a Brazilian Butt Lift in your rear view mirror

Dear Dr. Kelly: I want to get a Brazilian butt lift, but my friend says they are really dangerous. What do you think?

I think you should listen to your friend. For those who don’t know, a Brazilian Butt Lift (or BBL) is a procedure where liposuction is performed in the abdomen and flanks and then the fat is reinjected into the buttocks. The goal is to give the patient a smaller waist and a bigger booty. With the Kardashians and Cardi B leading the way, there are many young people who are enamored with this look. But in my opinion, the risks far outweigh the potential benefits.

As has been seen on the local news, there have been many deaths, not only in Miami, but around the world from this procedure. While many of these deaths have occurred at the hands of unqualified, or poorly-trained surgeons, there have also been deaths in the offices of well qualified, board-certified surgeons.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons estimates the risk of death during a Brazilian Butt lift at 1 in 3,000 procedures. When you look at all other plastic surgery procedures combined, the risk of death is less than 1 in 100,000 procedures! You are 33 times more likely to die during a BBL than any other procedure. Why is the Brazilian Butt Lift so risky? The problem is that when the fat is injected into the buttocks, big veins at the muscle layer can be torn and the fat is either injected or absorbed into the bloodstream. That fat can actually travel to the heart or lungs blocking all circulation in the body. When this happens, the patient can actually die in the middle of surgery.

Some surgeons feel they can do the procedure safely by keeping their fat injections superficial. But personally, if my family member wanted to have a Brazilian Butt Lift, I would strongly encourage them not to do it. It is just too risky.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.