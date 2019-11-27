Newtox another in growing line of wrinkle-remedy options

Dear Dr. Kelly: I have heard of Botox but my girlfriend just told me she gets “Newtox.” What is that?

Response: “Newtox” is the slang name for Jeuveau, the latest Botox-like product on the market for wrinkle reduction. There are now four different products available to physicians to reduce wrinkles via injections. These drugs are known medically as neurotoxins. Botox is the original neurotoxin and has been on the market since 1989. Dysport and Xeomin were the 2nd and 3rd competitors to enter the market in the last 10 years. Now we have Jeuveau.

While all of these products accomplish the same thing cosmetically, there are small differences chemically, which allows them to each get their patent as a unique product. Jeuveau is manufactured differently than the other products, but works in a similar fashion by inhibiting the nerve impulses to muscles. This causes the facial muscles to relax and the wrinkles to either soften or go away completely.

The market for aesthetic products in the US is huge. Last year, $1.2-billion were spent on these products. Neurotoxin injections are the number one aesthetic procedure performed in the U.S. Botox has 80% of the market, Dysport has 20% and Xeomin has 10%. All of the neurotoxins last approximately 3-4 months, although Dysport has been reported to last longer in some patients. Botox, since it has been around the longest, has FDA approval to be used in the largest number of areas.

Nonetheless, all of these products can be legally used off-label to treat wrinkles in most areas of the face, even if they don’t have FDA approval for that specific spot.

At the end of the day, in my experience, these products are all essentially the same. We offer all of them in our practice and the selection is driven primarily by patient preference. If all things are equal, I still go to Botox as my first choice. It is the product patients are most familiar with and has the longest record of use and safety. But there is nothing wrong with trying an alternative like Jeuveau or “Newtox.” The best approach is to talk to your Plastic surgeon or dermatologist and see what they recommend.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.