Dear Dr. Kelly: I am 19 years old and I want to do Botox. I don't have any wrinkles but my friends tell me botox injections now will help prevent them in the future. Should I do this?

This is actually a question I hear quite a bit. Many people call it "baby botox.” I regard it like an urban myth. There is absolutely no scientific proof that doing Botox in young people before they have any wrinkles will help prevent wrinkles in the future. We shouldn't do any medical procedure that has not been proven as effective.

My criteria is if you have a wrinkle we can treat it. If there's not a wrinkle there, there is no reason to inject Botox in the area. I know that there are many less scrupulous providers who take advantage of these fads and there are many young people who want to try it. It's more important to only treat legitimate problems. Love yourself, moisturize, use sunblock daily, and wait on your Botox until you really need it.