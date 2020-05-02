Dear Dr. Kelly: Since I can’t have surgery while I am sheltering in place, what else can I do to look my best?

Dr. Kelly's Answer: Obviously, we are all bored to tears while we are stuck at home. One of my friends has reduced her wardrobe to daytime pajamas and night time pajamas! She spends her days watching TV and eating cookies. I guess we all have to cope somehow. Nonetheless, change and adversity, while uncomfortable, usually also represent an opportunity. In this case, it is a good time to focus on those aspects of self-improvement that can happen without surgery.

You have never had so much time to exercise. Daily walks, bike rides, or runs will help you keep your sanity and improve your cardiovascular fitness. You don’t need a gym; push-ups, crunches and yoga poses don’t require any equipment and can really help with strength training. Get off the couch and do something every day.

Try not to eat everything in sight. I know it’s hard. My wife bakes cookies out of boredom, and they are impossible to resist. But this is not the time to throw restraint out the window.

Finally, focus on your skin care. Moisturize twice a day. Use sunblock religiously when you go outside. Begin using a daily antioxidant. Ce-Ferulic from SkinCeuticals is the one anti-oxidant serum that I recommend to everyone. I use it daily because it helps treat damage from UV rays, pollution and ozone. In my experience, most patients will see a marked improvement in their skin quality within 2 weeks. You can buy it online directly from SkinCeuticals or call my office and have it shipped.

Get out of those pajamas and focus on being the best you possible. Shelter in place won’t last forever and when we can finally do surgery again, you will be at your best.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.