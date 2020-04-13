In the last few weeks, the media has erupted with reports about the novel coronavirus, which has led to an astonishing level of social and economic disruption. Nowhere has this fear been more apparent than in doctors’ offices across the country. Every person who so much as sneezes is suddenly faced with suspicion.

Therefore, we each have a responsibility to educate and de-catastrophize.

Know the facts

According to the Center for Disease Control, the vast majority of people who contract COVID-19 will recover at home, with minimal outside intervention; they will overwhelmingly survive with moderate symptoms during the illness and little-to-no after effects. Mortality rates are currently being estimated at 0.2 to 3.4%. This range is wider than most epidemiological statistics because of the newness of this disease, and because most people who contract COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, will never be tested, and will recover without incident.

Exercise caution, not isolation

Preventing disease transmission is, of course, one of our biggest goals. Because COVID-19 has an asymptomatic incubation phase of up to two weeks, patients should be encouraged to exercise personal caution, even when feeling well, by avoiding unnecessary physical contact with others, washing hands frequently, and refraining from touching their faces. These same guidelines should actually be in effect every day of the year, whether there is a novel coronavirus at play or not.

Health and wellbeing

Research has definitively shown that stress – whether psychological, physiological, or environmental – reduces our body’s ability to fight infections. Immunity can be bolstered by self-care activities like meditation, hydration, nutrient rich nutrition, and sleep. Encourage patients to implement these changes whenever they can. While no one can control what happens to other people, we can control these simple daily habits and that might make the difference between adequate and lowered immunity – not only to COVID-19, but to all similar infectious diseases.

Together, we will weather this emergent epidemic, like we have so many others. This too shall pass…

