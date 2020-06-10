See video of report here.

We have all been told to disinfect high touch places to help flatten the curve, but a recent report from the CDC says about a third of 500+ Americans surveyed have used some kind of risky cleaning practice during this pandemic.

According to the CDC, people have put bleach in their food, others have gargled or inhaled it and some have washed their bodies with cleaning and disinfectant products. While none are CDC recommended, it may explain the sharp increase in a number of calls to Poison Centers.

According to the survey, people said they were cleaning more, but only about half said they really knew how to clean and disinfect their homes safely. The CDC noted the biggest problem was people's limited understanding of how to prepare cleaning solutions. For instance, they say only 23 percent of those surveyed knew to use only room temperature water to dilute bleach solutions

You may read the entire survey by clicking here.