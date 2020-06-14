Seems Village Mayor Mike Davey delivers this message in every daily video post: Wear face-covering — indoors, outdoors, in restaurants, at the beach, at the dog park, at work, in the supermarket and at church.

Well, a new study out of Cambridge and Greenwich universities provides evidence that facemasks may be even more important than originally thought in helping prevent future coronavirus outbreaks.

A modeling in a new paper published last week by the Proceedings of the Royal Society A indicates that when lockdown periods are combined with 100% facemask use, spread is diminished, possibly preventing resurgence for 18 months. This is the time frame most often cited for development of a vaccine.

To contain outbreaks, the reproduction number – or R number - for the virus (the average number of people who will contract it from one infected person) needs to drop below 1.0. According to this study, a combination of lockdown and strict mask usage could aid in preventing future waves of infections.

The masks do not have to be top-of-the-line surgical or respirator masks. Homemade coverings that catch only 50% of exhaled droplets would provide a “population-level benefit,” the researchers concluded.

You may read the entire story by clicking here.