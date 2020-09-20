“Old guy” explanation breaks down the GO bond issue

Dear editor,

At the Village of Key Biscayne GOB show tonight (September 3) some old guy asked the panel for a super simplistic, one page, old people explanation of what's going on. The young people at the meeting couldn’t come up with it, but as a 68-year-old who has watched a lot of these shows, I speak “old people” and maybe I can translate.

Our island youngsters are very energetic and they want to fix up the place. They’re not absolutely sure what to do or how to do it, but they’ve got big ideas

They do know they’re gonna need a lot of money they don’t have. Their plan is to ask us, village residents, for a $100 million line of credit against on our homes

Naturally, our taxes will go up. When, by how much, and exactly what for will be determined by five politicians to be named later.

The rest of their pitch seems to be pretty much window dressing.

The only fly in the ointment is $100 million currently exceeds the equity of our homes, but they said they’ll take care of that part of the plan later.

And I’m still not sure why the huge rush to ask us now with the pandemic and the financial uncertainty and all, but they seem VERY anxious to get started.

Charles Collins