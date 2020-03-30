Options for telemedicine services expanding due to coronavirus pandemic

As the nation works to combat the coronavirus, area hospitals are offering alternative ways to healthcare other than stepping foot inside a medical facility.

To help advance the treatment cause, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has broadened access to Medicare telehealth services. Now, beneficiaries can receive a wider range of services from their doctors without having to travel to a healthcare facility, according to the CMS website.

Telehealth could be a critical component of the nation’s strategy to ramp up capacity to combat coronavirus while keeping health care facilities safe, according to Health Affairs. Telehealth can also be an effective alternative to in-person visits for patients with other health care needs, and thus can help, according to Health Affairs.

At Baptist Health, the goal is to help keep the community safe during an outbreak of sickness caused by COVID-19, a release from the hospital said. As news on coronavirus continues to evolve, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging patients with symptoms or concerns to stay home and use telehealth as a first line of defense.

Virtual care remains a highly effective method for evaluating illness from the comfort of one’s home, while minimizing exposure to potentially contagious viruses.

To help provide greater access to care, Baptist Health is offering free online urgent care visits using the code CARE19 for a limited time, according to a release. If you or a loved one are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, Baptist Health has doctors available online, nationwide 24/7, who can help assess your condition and determine the best course of action.

The CDC recommends seeing a doctor online as a first line of defense to screen for COVID-19. Through the Baptist Health’s “Care of Demand” app, a patient can have a video visit 24/7 with doctors who will assess their condition and determine the best course of action.

Through Mercy Hospital, a nurse line is available and is designed to provide patients with physician referrals and health information. Nurses and referral specialists can help with finding doctors and making appointments, and answer healthcare questions.

Medicare said Tuesday it will immediately expand coverage for telemedicine nationwide to help seniors with health problems stay home to avoid the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.

The new option will allow millions of older people to take care of ongoing medical problems as well as new concerns, while heeding public health advice to stay home during the outbreak, according to the Associated Press.

For example, a patient with diabetes wouldn't have to postpone a regular follow-up visit with the doctor to keep safe — he or she could do it via Skype. And people concerned they may have the virus could “see” their doctor or nurse practitioner virtually to find out how to get tested in person, according to the Associated Press.

Risk of serious illness from the coronavirus is greater for older people and those with underlying health problems such as lung conditions, diabetes or heart problems, according to the Associated Press, and as reported in U.S. News and World Report. Many Medicare beneficiaries are managing chronic health issues that put them at heightened risk. The telemedicine expansion is geared directly to this vulnerable group.

Current telehealth coverage under traditional Medicare is limited. It's available in rural areas, and patients need to go to specially-designated sites for their visits, according to the Associated Press.

For more help:

Baptist Health: download the Care on Demand app, sign up and see a doctor from your phone, tablet or computer.

Mercy Hospital: Consult-a-Nurse can be reached at (305) 285-2929