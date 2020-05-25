Dear Dr. Kelly:

I am thinking of having a breast lift, but my girlfriend says that automatically means I have to have breast implants. I’m not sure I want to have implants. Is she right?

Answer: Miami is such a great town; everyone is a plastic surgeon! I would gently say that your girlfriend’s rule doesn’t always apply. While it is true that sometimes we add breast implants as part of a breast lift, it is definitely not a rule. Some patients need them and some patients don’t. So how do we decide when an implant is necessary?

The first question I ask patients who want a breast lift is this: Are they happy with their existing breast size? If they are happy with their overall size and just want their breasts lifted, I am less likely to recommend an implant as part of the procedure. This is especially true if their breasts are firm and the patient’s concern is that her breasts have become droopy with age. These patients will probably just need a lift and won’t need implants.

On the other hand, some patients feel droopy and their breast tissue is very loose. The patients in these cases will often say that their breasts feel “empty.” In that situation, an implant may not only be appropriate, but essential. No matter how much skin tightening is done, there is not enough breast tissue to give the patient the fullness they are trying to achieve. Without an implant, the breasts will be higher, but still feel empty.

Finally, there are some patients who may not think they need an implant, but will still benefit from a small one. The addition of a small implant will give them more upper pole fullness. Even if they don’t want to be bigger overall, it will still be a good choice. That is because a small implant may not really change the overall volume of the breast, but will give them more fullness at the top. For many patients, that upper fullness is a very important goal.

At the end of the day, your girlfriend’s “rule” doesn’t work in every situation. All patients are different and all breasts are different. The key is spending the time to understand what the patient’s final goal is and using my experience and skill to help them achieve that goal. My job is to be realistic and let them know when I think an implant is needed. And if it isn’t, I will let them know that too.

As always, the most important objective is that the patient be happy when we are done. Plastic surgery is an art as well as a science and “rules” rarely apply to art.

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States. In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency.

He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.