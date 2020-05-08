Telemedicine becomes a critical healthcare tool in the ‘new normal’ world of COVID-19

A spike in the use of telemedicine, especially among seniors, is one Coronavirus-related statistic welcomed by local health professionals -- not only for detection and treatment of the virus, but because it represents a potential new normal for all types of regular patient visits.

Baptist Health Care On Demand, launched in 2016, is an app that allows participants to request a video visit connecting them with a provider. Consultations typically last 10 to 15 minutes. If prescription medicines are needed, they can be sent instantly to the pharmacy.

In the era of COVID-19, telehealth has several special benefits, including: limiting potential exposure for health care providers; limiting exposure for patients; and being able to monitor and deliver treatment to both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

There has been a 33 percent increase in patients enrolled in Baptist Health Care On Demand since the onset of the pandemic. Daily visits have increased by 1,300 percent, primarily for urgent care needs, according to a program spokesperson.

The COVID-19 lockdown has shifted the public’s attention to telemedicine because of a growing reluctance to go into hospitals for fear of exposure to the virus, said Dr. Roger Khouri, a hand surgeon and owner of the Key Biscayne Surgery Center.

“During the lockdown we have gotten a lot of calls, people calling and having a video conference because they fell down and didn’t want to go to an emergency room,” said Khouri. “With the wide availability of video conferencing, short of touching, you can pretty much tell what’s going on. We cannot do an operation but we can tell whether or not they need an operation.”

The coronavirus outbreak will “forever change the way consumers seek and receive health care,” Arielle Trzcinski, a senior analyst at Forrester, recently told ComputerWorld. “This moment will have a lasting effect on the adoption of virtual care and accelerate the shift from in-person care to virtual first engagement for multiple conditions and use cases.”

Baptist has added a dozen new medical services to its app in the past two months. Cold and flu care, and pediatric services, are standards, but patients can now also do surgery follow-ups and cancer patients can use telemedicine to help manage symptoms and side-effects.

Other services now offered via telemedicine include mental health counseling, psychiatry, breastfeeding support and diet and nutrition issues.

“Under the current circumstances, people who may have never used telehealth were encouraged to try it for their own safety,” a Baptist spokesperson said. “We believe this may cause a change in behavior among patients to use telemedicine as their go-to triage for mild illnesses and even primary care.’’

President Donald Trump’s administration in March announced the expansion of telehealth benefits for Medicare recipients to facilitate their access to care during the pandemic.

“These changes allow seniors to communicate with their doctors without having to travel to a healthcare facility so that they can limit risk of exposure and spread of this virus,” an administration statement read. “Clinicians on the frontlines will now have greater flexibility to safely treat our beneficiaries.”

Mercy Hospital, a 473-bed acute care facility located in Miami, is part of an international network of hospitals in HCA Healthcare. Mercy had already been offering telehealth, but it has stepped up its game with the onset of COVID-19 by offering new capabilities to more efficiently deliver care.

New capabilities allow more efficient and safer ways to deliver care. Physicians and nurses use live video of patients to deliver mobile solutions to monitor and treat COVID-19 and non-COVID patients.

Among the services available through HCA telehealth are: Outpatient clinics in conjunction with the Physician Services Group (PSG), which in one week recently conducted more than 13,000 telehealth clinic visits, according to a corporate spokesman.

“Battling the COVID-19 pandemic requires organizations like HCA Healthcare to become agile problem solvers and quickly adopt new solutions,” according to an HCA representative. “Telehealth is just one of the enabling capabilities we are deploying to both protect our front line caregivers and provide safe, effective care to the people we serve.”

Telemedicine is a reflection of our times, Khouri said.

“Slowly the old stuff is going away and the new stuff is continuing to replace it. Sometimes you have to have a little push to have that happen. Clearly, (the COVID-19 lockdowns) has pushed us toward using video conferencing,’’ he said.