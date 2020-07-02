Hi Dr. Kelly:

I am just emerging from the shelter at home and have been neglecting my appearance for months. Now, I want to look my best again. What do you suggest?

Answer: I am hearing this a lot these days. As people start to reenter society, they see the toll that months of living in their houses has taken on their appearance. I would suggest that the first stop is to the beauty salon. Getting your haircut and colored if needed will go a long way toward getting back to normal.

In my opinion, the next stop is for Botox. One look in the mirror and you will see the lines of the forehead, crow’s feet, and between the eyebrows. With the stress of COVID-19, they are probably worse than ever. For those that had Botox pre-pandemic, it has worn off. For those who have never used Botox, now is the time to try it.

The process is easy. Numbing cream is applied and takes about 10 minutes to work. Then the injections are performed over about 3 minutes time. We often use a small vibratory device to distract during the injections which makes the process even more comfortable. For most patients, the lines will be gone within 10 days and the treatment should last approximately 3 months. I am always happy to touch up a patient if they still see a line after 10 days.

Allergan, the company that makes Botox is offering a $150 off special on Botox, as well as fillers, so now is the time to get it done. It feels great to finally get back into society. If you can do it and feel good about the way you look, it feels even better!

About Dr. Kelly

Dr. Kelly is a board-certified Plastic Surgeon and partner in both Miami Plastic Surgery and MPS MedSpa. He has been in practice over 25 years and has been recognized by his peers both nationally and internationally as one of the best plastic surgeons in the United States.

In addition to being an expert on Cosmetic Surgery, his practice encompasses the entire spectrum of non-invasive treatments such as Botox, fillers, CoolSculpting, ultrasound, lasers and radiofrequency. He also believes in giving back to our community, having served on the Village Council for eight years and volunteering as a coach for our youth sports programs. You can email him questions at mkelly@miamiplasticsurgery.com.