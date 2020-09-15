UM one of only two universities in Florida listed in the Top 50 national universities rankings. Princeton ranked as #1

The private University of Miami and state public University of Florida are the only universities in the state that made it into a cream-of-the-crop list of 50 national universities — those with expansive undergraduate and graduate programs and big research budgets.

The 2021 rankings released Monday by U.S. News and World Report showed UF in Gainesville ranked 30, tied with New York University, Tufts University and University of California — Santa Barbara.

Miami, in Coral Gables, squeezed into the 50-list at a ranking of 49, tied with Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, Northeastern University in Boston and Pepperdine University in California.

The national universities category included 389 schools.

Princeton University ranked No. 1 overall in the new rankings, released Monday, followed by Harvard University and Columbia University. MIT and Yale University tied for fourth, rounding out the top five.

The public Florida State University came in at a ranking of 58, which means the school wasn’t in the top 50 list, but made it to the top 100 in the category of national universities.

University of South Florida, also public, got a ranking of 103, just outside of the top 100 list.

For some taxpayers, families and college-going kids, the rankings do matter.

School counselors, parents and kids sift through those rankings to help make choices on where students can get admitted and whether a college is affordable, among other issues.

Of 223 schools in a separate category of national liberal arts colleges, only New College of Florida, a public institution in Sarasota, made it into the top 100 list, ranked at 84.

