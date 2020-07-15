Wednesday. Indoor dining rooms are closed on the island. Restaurants open for outdoor dining, Takeout or delivery. Now more than ever, these #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants need your support.

Our daily meal-deals for Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Tutto Pizza & Pasta

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Panini Wednesday at Tutto’s. Any panini & soda for only $9.00

Another alternative is Tutto Family Meal day! Oder from 4 delicious options. Family meals include main dish, salad and they throw in some of yummy homemade bread. Feeds 4-6 for only $45.00

Offering “No Contact Delivery” – simply request that when ordering online – click here – or by calling (305) 361-2224.

Sun- Thur 11:30 am -10:30pm

Fri-Sat 11:30 am – 11pm

328 Crandon Blvd #111, Key Biscayne / Galleria Shopping Center

La Scala

Join us tonight - limited outdoor dining, or if you prefer, make it a La Scala dinner-at-home night. Offering curbside delivery

Call Chandra so he may recommend a special Wednesday night dinner dish from their regular menu!

Our place is safe, we sanitize every hour and will continue to do so as they reopen the dining room!

The popular Italian Bistro now offering their delicious meals to enjoy at home and thanks you for the great response so far for taking out their food and enjoying at home!

To place a takeout order call (786) 773-3633

Open 5 to 9 p.m.

180 Crandon Blvd – Arcade Shopping Center

Pop’s Burger, Wings & Ribs

Offering simply delicious Angus beef burgers, chicken burgers, hot dogs and ribs.

Take advantage of Pop’s Burger Value Meal. An Angus Beef Burger or a Grilled Chicken Burger, Fries and Soda (or bottle of water) for only $11.00!

Open for outdoor seating, takeout or delivery via Uber-Eats or Postmates.

Located in the Square Shopping Center, 260 Crandon Blvd, Unit 14, Key Biscayne.

To place a Takeout order, call 786-401-7474

Ceviche Bar Key Biscayne

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Make this a PULPO WEDNESDAY! Ours is especially good!

Enjoy our quality and save with one of our specially priced lunch and dinner $11.99 options

- Skirt steak with rice and salad

- Grilled chicken with rice and salad

- Grilled fish with rice and salad

We invite you to check our full menu in our website

To place your order call (786) 615-2468

Tuesday through Sunday – Noon to 11 p.m.

328 Crandon Boulevard, Key Biscayne, FL. 33149

Brasas KB

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Wednesday special.... Our delicious half pound hamburger, with one side and a soda, only $10.99 - loaded it up with a fried egg, bacon, cheese and pickles to make it a "completa" for only $4 more! Can't beat the quality! Unmatched value!

Have you tried our Peruvian Chicken Rotisserie for lunch or dinner that include 2 sides and sauce of your election: huancaína, ají amarillo, huacatay and olivas negras peruanas.

Call (786) 615-2399 to place a takeout order. Open Noon to 8 p.m.

328 Crandon Blvd, Galleria Shopping Center

Artisan Kitchen & Bar

Sweeten your Hump-Day with one of our delicious Bundt Cakes-To-Go! No regrets

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

We ask you please wear a mask, maintain your social distancing.

We can also deliver our famous craft beers. Call for your favorite

Wine sale! All our white & red wine bottles are $12 - and we will deliver

New Hours:

Monday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. / Sunday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Call us directly at (305) 365-6003

Also available – place your order Online here

EL GRAN INKA Peruvian Cuisine

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

El Gran Inka brings to every dish authentic Peruvian gastronomy featuring a unique creation and a touch of gourmet.

Try our new CHIFA WOK* by Gran Inka.

Offering Delivery or Take out directly from El Gran Inka. Order directly from us by calling (305) 365-7883

Open 7-days Noon to 10 p.m.

606 Crandon Blvd. Suite 4 / Key Biscayne

UberEats Available

*Chifa Wok is only open for Takeout and delivery

Randazzo’s Italian Seafood and Classics

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery! Reservations recommended!

Wednesday dinner? A Randazzo’s lasagna of course! Try Marc’s homemade family recipe!

Call us directly to order at (305) 456-0480

Open until 9 p.m. for Deliveries and Takeout

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 112, Galleria Shopping Center

Outside the island delivery via @Postmates or @UberEatsOpen

The Golden Hog

Eat Local. Help local. Shop Safely.

Add something fresh baked from our bakery to complete your meal today!

Today’s menu.

Soups & Creams: Chicken Choclo Corn / Green Split Peas / Lobster Bisque

Main Course: BBQ Pork Ribs / Chicken Francese / Shrimp Veracruz / Cheese Ravioli

Side Dishes: Yellow Rice / Zucchini Yellow Squash / Yuca

The Golden-Hog has a complete line of specialty groceries for delivery.

Golden Hog puts safety first. We have taken steps to ensure the safety of employees and customers, investing in shields, masks and gloves for safety, and the store is set up for social distancing. Shop with confidence.

Call (305) 361-1300 to place a delivery or take out order; you can also email your orders to or order online here.

Costa Med Bistro

Open for Expanded Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Offering a new & delicious Takeout-friendly menu!!!

We have taken all recommended safety precautions… and then some!

Try some of our new menu items. On the other hand, go traditional and enjoy a Costa Med burger!

New! You can order online for take out!

Costa Med is located in the Square Shopping Center. 260 Crandon Blvd. Since they are operating at reduced capacity, reservations suggested. Call Antonio or Harold at (305) 361-7575

Hours.

Lunch Mon to Sat: Noon a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dinner Mon to Sat: 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. / Sun 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Kazumi

We are open to serve you with ample outdoor seating, takeout or delivery!

Call for today’s special roll!

Modern Japanese fusion restaurant offering creative treatments & creativity in our dishes for takeout and delivery by own employees. Available for lunch and dinner.

NEW HOURS! Monday through Saturday / Lunch from Noon to 4 p.m. / Dinner from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Sunday - Delivery Only from Noon to 9 p.m.

Only accepting credit card payments.

To place an order call (305) 361-2675 or order online here.

KEBO

Open with ample & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Order a KEBO-quality meal at home and save. Our new $14.95/pp Menu, offers a total meal that includes 2 courses, appetizer and a main dish. Add a dessert for only $2 p/p more*.

While picking up your order, visit our “Kebo-Store” for a great variety of authentic Spanish delicacies like virgin olive oil, chorizos and more. Call us to place your order.

We invite you to visit our new Wine Cellar with a unique wine selection on the key, now at lower prices.

Call (305) 365-1244 to order

Ayesha Indian Restaurant

Wednesday – the perfect day for that special South Indian meal. How spicy do you want it?

Join us today, outdoor seating to help with social distancing.

For our full menu or to order online click here.

FREE APPETIZER when you spend $50 and FREE DELIVERY

Tuesday – Sunday 5 to 9:30 p.m.

Call (786) 953-4761 to place a takeout order

328 Crandon Blvd - #115 Key Biscayne

Domino’s Pizza

PIZZA WEDNESDAY!

2 LARGE, One Topping Pizza - $9.99 ea

For your safety and our employees, all our deliveries are now contactless. #stayhome - #besafe and enjoy our pizza!

Open for takeout and delivery via its own drivers / Mon-Sun 10:30 a.m. to Midnight

Call (305) 361-0000 to place an order

180 Crandon Blvd, Arcade Shopping Center

Sake Room

Make it a Sake-Wednesday.

Open for Outdoor Dining, Takeout or delivery!

Join us today, open from Noon to 10 p.m.

FREE* Crunchy Crab Salad!!!

New hours! 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Call (305) 456-0488 to place a takeout or delivery order directly

Following all CDC safety protocols

328 Crandon Blvd Ste 108, Galleria Shopping Center

Grub hub – UberEats also available. Please if you can call us first

*Offer good on any $50+ order

Pommodori Pizza & Pasta

Open for Ample & covered Outdoor Dining, Takeout or FREE delivery!

FREE PIZZA – PIZZA! Wednesday Special – BOGO Pizza. Buy one, get one Free!

Brazilian products available for sale

Safety! Our oven bakes the pizza at 547 degrees and once done, pizza goes directly into the box, not touched by the pizza maker.

Casual Brazilian-style pizza shop located in the Key Colony Plaza. FREE delivery!

You may place your order by calling (305) 365-1251 or order online by here.

OPEN EVERYDAY Noon to 10 p.m.

Milanezza

Open for Outdoor Dining in our terrazita, Takeout or delivery!

Introducing our Online Liquor Outlet. Consume all the wine & liquor options we offer at Milanezza at home with our convinient delivery. Support local

JOIN US FOR HAPPY HOUR!!! ALL-DAY / EVERYDAY! Beers $3.50 – Cocktails $7.00 – Wine by the glass $7.00

YES! Our Milanezza Mercadito is OPEN for business. That is now part of who we are! Providing 1-hour delivery of daily fresh fruits & vegetables, Argentina grass fed black-angus beef, all natural chicken, amazing seafood & homemade pastas. We also deliver miga sandwiches, alfajores, milanezzas, empanadas and much more

En you still get 10% off all online orders. Code ONLINE. Place your order here.

Offering delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To place a delivery or takeout order, call (305) 646-1001

Donut Gallery Diner

It is Whacky Wednesday at DGD! Any FREE Soft Drink with any $10 purchase

Breakfast? Donut Gallery is the dining establishments that opens earliest on the key, 7-days a week!

Open for Takeout!

Serving takeout and delivery from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

83 Harbor Drive, Key Biscayne

Call (305) 361-9985 to say hello and place your order.

Boater’s Grill & Lighthouse Café / Bill Baggs

The restaurants inside Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park – the popular Boater’s Grill, located at No Name Harbor and accessible by boat, and the beachside Lighthouse Café are now open and ready to serve.

Outdoor dining is their specialty.

Boater’s Grill is open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Lighthouse Café is open 7-days a week, from 9 a.m. to Sunset

The restaurants are located inside Bill Baggs State Park, at 1200 Crandon Blvd., Key Biscayne.

You can reach them at (305) 361-0080 to place a takeout order

