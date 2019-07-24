“Seven Little Goats” performed at the Key Biscayne Community Center June 20

Teatro Los Claveles from Murcia, Spain presents: “Siete Cabritillos/Seven little Goats” as part of the 34th International Hispanic Theatre Festival of Miami.

Paca Garcia and Aniceto Roca in Teatro Los Claveles relate to the children the tale of a forest where Mother Goat lives with her seven little goats. The classic narrative maintains their interest…danger lurks and the intrinsic fear harbored in human beings materializes in the character of the Wolf.

Learning to overcome fear and experiencing joy is the main purpose of the story. The authors delve into the world of children, respecting their language, and using the strength of sound, music, and images to tell the tale with wooden marionettes.