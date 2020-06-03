This is a developing story. We will update as information becomes available.

During a Wednesday press conference in Orlando, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will sign an order today authorizing 64 out of Florida’s 67 counties to move to Phase 2 of his reopening plan.

Starting Friday, bars and movie theaters can open at limited capacity. DeSantis added that bars can have full outdoor seating, but only for seated customers.

Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties will not be part of Phase 2 at this time.

This on a day when Florida’s Health Department reported 58,764 Floridians have now tested positive for the coronavirus. That is 1,317 new cases since Tuesday, the largest one day increase for new cases since mid-April.

Out of the new cases, 407 or 30% were from the South Florida Tri-County area. The breakdown:

Miami-Dade County: 18,456 cases

- 722 deaths

- 3,085 hospitalizations

- 232 new reported cases

- 9 new reported deaths

Broward County: 7,339 cases

- 317 deaths

- 1,575 hospitalizations

- 91 new reported cases

- 1 new reported death

Palm Beach County: 6,477 cases

- 359 deaths

- 1,237 hospitalizations

- 84 new reported cases

- 8 new reported deaths