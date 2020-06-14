Saturday, Florida posted its third consecutive high for the number of new cases reported over a 24-hour period. Since June 6, there have been 10,794 new cases reported statewide.

Over the same period of time (June 6 to June 13), the number of confirmed cases in Key Biscayne has grown by three, now at 75 as of Saturday.

The City of Miami, which has seen 1,100 new cases added in the last 8-days (June 6 to June 13) now reporting 12,766 confirmed infections.

According to a WPLG-Channel 10 report, in a Good Morning American interview Saturday, City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said, "There are major concerns as the cases continue to rise."

In the interview, Suarez did not rule out issuing another stay at home. “We may have to make some decisions after this weekend.”