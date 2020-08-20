10 candidates step forward for 3 seats on Village Council

The field is set. Ten Key Biscayne residents have stepped forward to run for Village Council in November.

Thursday noon was the deadline for candidates to step forward and four people came forward, joining the six others who had previously filed.

The 10 candidates will be competing for three empty seats on the council, presently occupied by Councilmember Allison McCormick, Vice Mayor Brett Moss and Councilmember Katie Petros.

In addition to incumbents Moss and McCormick, who are seeking reelection, the other eight candidates who qualified are:

- Jennifer Allegra

- Matt Bramson

- Franklin Caplan

- Armando Chapelli

- Louisa Conway

- Reynaldo Figueredo

- Michael J. Kelly

- Oscar Sardiñas

Councilmember Petros is not seeking reelection.

This is a developing story.