The 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory on Hurricane Isaias had the storm located along the southern coast of northern Andros Island, Bahamas, moving NW at 10 mph, still packing Category-1 hurricane winds and the slight revision to the advisory track has Miami-Dade County now out of the cone of uncertainty. .

According to forecasters, the models now are in much better agreement compared to Friday, and have Isaias moving slowly on northwestward trajectory for the next 36 hours, moving the center just offshore the east-central Florida coast, later than first forecasted, with the impact to South Florida now likely on Sunday morning.

Forecasters say Isaias could weaken this afternoon while passing over northern Andros Island, but could regain some strength as it moves back over the Gulf Stream Saturday evening.

NOAA still has the eastern part of South Florida under a Tropical Storm Warning.

The Tropical Storm Watch from the Volusia/Flagler County to Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida has been upgraded to a Tropical Storm Warning.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in every coastal county of Florida’s east coast, from Miami-Dade north to Nassau counties.

For the full 11 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory, click here.