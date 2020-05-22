Versión en español

12 yachts burn in series of mysterious marina fires in Key Biscayne and Virginia Key

A mysterious boat fire struck for the second time in several weeks, resulting in damage to six more yachts, bringing to 12 the total damaged in two fires.

In early May a fire occurred in the Crandon Park marina. On Thursday, a second fire broke out -- at the Rickenbacker Marina on Virginia Key -- damaging six luxury yachts.

A city of Miami fire boat was in the area Thursday doing training when crew members saw smoke and responded, as did personnel from the Rusty Pelican restaurant. The Rickenbacker Marina is located next to the bridge at the entrance to Virginia Key.

The fire boat rushed to the scene and called for reinforcements. “They had around 50 firefighters here, and also the help of a Miami-Dade fire boat that also responded,”said Captain Ignatius Carroll of the Miami fire department.

On May 7, a fire that also involved six boats occurred in the Crandon Park marina. Several fire crews arrived from outside the island to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the both fires remain under police investigation.