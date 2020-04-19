Saturday, Governor Ron DeSantis said the state would be releasing the names of the senior-care facilities that had at least one COVID-19 positive case.

The released list is basic, just the name and county of the facility, but no details as to the number of cases in each.

There are 303 senior care and assisted-living facilities with confirmed cases statewide, 54 in Miami-Dade including The Palace in Homestead, Coral Gables Nursing And Rehabilitation Center and Pinecrest Rehabilitation Center.

For the complete list click here.

The Health Department reported that almost 26,000 (25,996) Floridians across the state have been infected with the coronavirus. There are 3,766 people hospitalized.

Miami-Dade County added 121 cases overnight, raising the total of residents who have tested positive to 9,166. There are 859 people hospitalized in the county. 61% of the county's cases are in City of Miami (5,546).

Broward County reported almost 4,000 cases (3,960).

There were no new cases reported on the island. Key Biscayne has 60 cases and zip code 33149 reports 63