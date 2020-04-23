- Spooky strolls…Take a virtual tour of the Parisian Catacombs.
- Try to write, or brush your teeth with your non-dominant hand. Prepare to be frustrated.
- Think ahead: Write a haiku for Mother’s Day. She will appreciate that more than your offer to organize the spice-rack alphabetically.
- Look at pictures of puppies. Yes. It works.
- Request Vote-By-Mail Ballots for the entire family. Citizens don’t have term limits – even in times of Corona. (Primary election is on August 18; general election is November 3)
- Update your last will and testament. Don’t forget a living will. A bit morbid you say? Maybe. But still important.
- Rearrange your sock drawer. Really.
- “Just Do It” The Census – on-line or paper or by phone.
- Write actual letters to family and friends. Yup – pen, paper, your own words. Deep thoughts. Envelopes and stamps.
- Learn calligraphy. YouTube is your friend.
- Winter is coming…eventually: knit a pair of socks.
- Interview your grandparents and become an expert in advising on remote technology - remotely.
- Make a (another) list of all the things you are grateful for.
- Two words: Coronavirus beard. Two more words: Absolutely NOT.
- Talk to your plants (ok… you probably already did that).
- Try moving in super-slow motion. It’s OK to laugh at regular speed.
-
Asthma patients need to be extra careful about COVID-19
-
Number of new daily cases across Florida is down. DeSantis to name task force to plan for opening Florida. Carvalho: Reopening schools now is “not only unlikely but imprudent"
-
121 more cases in Dade. No new cases on Key Biscayne. List of Dade senior care facilities with COVID-19 cases released; 54 are in Miami-Dade. Complete list.
-
2 new cases for 33149. Chile to issue immunity cards. Jacksonville opens beaches to crowds. Over 25,000 Floridians infected with the virus.
-
#FloridaMorons hashtag trends on Twitter.
