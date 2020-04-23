16 Tips for keeping your mind and relationships Corona fresh
  1. Spooky strolls…Take a virtual tour of the Parisian Catacombs
  2. Try to write, or brush your teeth with your non-dominant hand. Prepare to be frustrated.
  3. Think ahead: Write a haiku for Mother’s Day. She will appreciate that more than your offer to organize the spice-rack alphabetically.
  4. Look at pictures of puppies. Yes. It works.
  5. Request Vote-By-Mail Ballots for the entire family. Citizens don’t have term limits – even in times of Corona. (Primary election is on August 18; general election is November 3)
  6. Update your last will and testament. Don’t forget a living will. A bit morbid you say? Maybe. But still important.
  7. Rearrange your sock drawer. Really.
  8. “Just Do It” The Census – on-line or paper or by phone.
  9. Write actual letters to family and friends. Yup – pen, paper, your own words. Deep thoughts. Envelopes and stamps.
  10. Learn calligraphy. YouTube is your friend.
  11. Winter is coming…eventually: knit a pair of socks.
  12. Interview your grandparents and become an expert in advising on remote technology - remotely.
  13. Make a (another) list of all the things you are grateful for.
  14. Two words: Coronavirus beard. Two more words: Absolutely NOT.
  15. Talk to your plants (ok… you probably already did that).
  16. Try moving in super-slow motion. It’s OK to laugh at regular speed.
