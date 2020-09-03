16-year old student arrested, charged with executing the Cyber Attacks against school district’s My School Online system

Thursday morning, the Miami-Dade Schools Police (M-DSPD) made an arrest related to the cyber-attacks which caused havoc for school officials, students and parents during the first three days of school.

School police detectives traced an IP address responsible for the attacks to a 16-year-old student, a junior at South Miami Senior High School. The investigation by M-DSPD, working jointly with the FBI, the Secret Service and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is ongoing.

The teen has been charged with Computer Use in an Attempt to Defraud - a 3rd degree felony, and Interference with an Educational Institution - a 2nd degree misdemeanor.

The student admitted to triggering eight Distributed Denial-of-Service cyber-attacks, designed to overwhelm the networks for My School Online.

Allegedly, the student used an online application to carry out these attacks.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) has been the target of more than a dozen of these types of attacks since the 2020-2021 school year began. Detectives are continuing their investigation to determine whether additional individuals are responsible for the attacks.

"We believe, based upon our investigation, that other attackers are out there. We will not rest until every one of them is caught and brought to justice. Cyber-attacks are serious crimes, which have far-reaching negative impacts. Our message to anyone thinking of attempting a criminal act like this is to think twice. We will find you,” said M-DSPD Chief Edwin Lopez.

"I commend our detectives, the FBI, Secret Service, and FDLE for their tireless efforts to pursue those responsible for these attacks. It is disheartening that one of our own students has admitted to intentionally causing this kind of disruption, however, I am confident that the M-DCPS family will continue to show its resilience and commitment to education, in the face of adversity," said Superintendent of Schools Alberto M. Carvalho.