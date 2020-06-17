Florida reports over 80,000 infections. DeSantis: “We’re not rolling back.” Palm Beach: ‘What we are doing right now is not working.’ Davey: “… uptick in percentage of positive cases,” New cases on the island. Dade over 22,000 cases.

Tuesday, Florida’s Health Department reported an all-time high in new coronavirus cases. The state now has 80,109 people infected with the virus, after reporting 2,783 new cases, the most on any day since the start of the outbreak.

“We’re not shutting down, we’re going to go forward,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a press conference Tuesday, where he outlined an expansion of testing and other reasons for the steady surge in infections. “We’re not rolling back,” added a defiant DeSantis.

While increased COVID-19 testing has resulted in more cases, the percentages of positive test results has increased steadily as well. Tuesday, the number of positive labs test spiked to almost 10% (9.82%), the highest so far in June. The state reported that 39,340 tests were done Tuesday.

DeSantis suggested that Floridians should be living with the virus without the prospect of shutting down the economy again. “You have to have society function. You have to be able to have a cohesive society. That’s the best way to be able to deal with the impacts of the virus," DeSantis said.

In a Tuesday evening video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey acknowledge the trend, saying “We have seen an uptick in the percentage of positive cases of those tested.”

Davey continued to emphasize that island residents must continue to practice safety protocols, like wearing facial coverings and maintaining social distancing. “We got to do a good job of making sure we are all complying.”

Tuesday’s Health Department dashboard reported 77 cases in Key Biscayne. The cases by zip code shows 33149 now with 82 cases.

Tuesday, Miami-Dade County reported 544 new coronavirus cases. Dade now has a total of 22,741 confirmed cases. Broward County reported 412 new cases, now reporting 9,498 known cases.

Is Palm Beach the state’s hot spot? Since May 9, 2-days before the county started to open its economy 5,464 new cases have been reported, with the county’s total now at 9,262, after adding an additional 247 cases Tuesday.

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article, Palm Beach County may require masks, with County Commissioner Gregg Weiss saying, “What we are doing right now is not working.”

Palm Beach County has a pending appeal with DeSantis to approve it for Phase 2 reopening. Residents in Palm Beach are not required to wear facial coverings in public, unlike Dade and Broward.

Amidst the growing number of cases, DeSantis suggests the focus should remain on “vulnerable populations like nursing homes.” To that end, on Tuesday, the state’s Agency for Health Care Administration issued an emergency rule making mandatory the testing of all staff and residents in assisted living facilities and nursing homes.