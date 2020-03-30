In their latest update, the Florida Health Department reported 2-additional COVID19 cases in Key Biscayne, bringing the total on the island to 20 confirmed cases.

The number of cases in the City of Miami rose to almost 931 cases, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis noted earlier in the day that South Florida accounted for almost 60% of the cases statewide.

At a press conference this morning at the site testing facility at Hard Rock stadium, DeSantis said that he would be issuing an executive order extending the “Safer at Home” for South Florida until “mid-May.”

Later in the day, in a press conference at a new testing site in Palm Beach County, the Governor clarified that he said “I’m sorry. It’s until April 15, but we’re going to be evaluating every day and seeing how some of the trends look.” Looking back at the lack of testing back in February, DeSantis added “I personally think it was (the coronavirus) in Miami during the Super Bowl” - you can see the Governor’s Palm Beach press conference here.