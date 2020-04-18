The Florida Health Department issued their first Saturday report, now showing Key Biscayne’s 33149 zip code with 63 cases, 2 more than last night. During the entire week that just passed, the island had only reported 2 new cases.

Friday, the island’s drive through testing site at St. Agnes completed its 4th day of operation. No update on the number of total tests administered.

On Monday (April 20) Chile will become the first country to issue immunity cards to people that have recovered from coronavirus, signaling they are no longer contagious. According to a report by The Straits Time, issuance of cards will be based on the presence of antibodies to the virus.

According to the website statista.com, as of Wednesday, Chile reported 8,667 cases, with more than half of those in the Metropolitana Santiago region.

The number of Floridians testing positive for the coronavirus crossed 25,000 overnight (25,269) with 3,680 people hospitalized.

Miami-Dade is now at almost 9,000 cases (8,966) with 853 hospitalizations. Broward reported 3,833 cases.

As of Saturday morning, the number of Americans infected with the virus crossed 700,000 (706,832)

Jacksonville opened its beaches Friday at 5 p.m. to crowds that had been waiting until the all-cleared sign. Social distancing was apparently ignored as people rode their bikes, walked or swam. The beach closed at 8 p.m. and will reopen Saturday morning until 11 a.m.