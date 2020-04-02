The Florida Health Department reported this morning on the number of Floridians who have tested positive for the COVID19 virus and updated the number of virus-related deaths, now at 128.

86% of the deaths are over the age of 65.

There are now 8,010 total (residents and non-residents testing positive in the state) cases in Florida, while the number of cases in Miami-Dade jumped to 2,448. There are 11 deaths reported in Dade.

Key Biscayne has 22 confirmed cases.

Florida claims for unemployment benefits soared past 220,000 (222,054) and across the nation, 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, far exceeding the record high set last week. The number of Floridians filing for unemployment three weeks ago was 6,256

Some economists are predicting as many as 20 million Americans will be out of a job by the end of April.