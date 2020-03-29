In their afternoon update, the Florida Health Department reported 280 more cases in Miami-Dade, including 2 more in Key Biscayne. The number of confirmed cases on the island now up to 18, while Dade’s count rose to 1,472 cases.

In Broward, the number of cases soured past 1,000 with 174 new cases added Sunday, the count now up to 1,012.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has extended the voluntary national shutdown until April 30 as the number of Americans testing positive and death from the COVID19 pandemic continues to skyrocket in the U.S.

The initial 15-day period of social distancing urged by the federal government was set to expire Monday. After showing interest in relaxing these restrictions earlier in the week, Trump instead has decided to extend them. This, as local governments, including Key Biscayne, have placed stricter “Safer-at-Home” orders in their communities.

By Sunday afternoon, the U.S. had almost 140,000 COVID-19 cases reported, with 2,436 deaths.

In a CNN interview Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said Sunday ‘We’re going to have millions of cases.’ Dr. Fauci, speaking with CNN’s Jake Tapper, said "Whenever the models come in, they give a worst-case scenario and a best-case scenario. Generally, the reality is somewhere in the middle. I've never seen a model of the diseases that I've dealt with where the worst case actually came out. They always overshoot."