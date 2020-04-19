For the second day in a row, no new cases were reported on Key Biscayne or zip code 33149. There are 63 cases confirmed in 33149

The Health Department reported 318 new cases during the day, bringing the state’s total to 26,314.

Miami-Dade County has 9,354 residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus after adding 188 cases Sunday. Broward County number of cases is 3,971.

In his daily video message, County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said that the opening of Miami-Dade will be done in phases, with parks likely being the first to open, saying “medical experts agree that parks can be open for passive activities, like walking, running, biking or jumping rope”

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold the first conference call with his Re-Open Florida Task Force on Monday, April 20th to discuss re-opening Florida’s economy. The Governor said Saturday that the taskforce would meet daily and has asked for a report by end of the week.