The Village’s new testing program at the St Agnes testing site, administered 39 COVID19 tests during the first day of operations, and according to Village Mayor Mike Davey, there are 50 scheduled appointments for Wednesday.

In his daily video message, Davey thanked KBCF's Melissa White and Councilmember Ed London for being the driving forces to get the testing program up and running. He also thanked the many residents who are “taking this serious” and adhering to the CDC guidelines, adding that is having a “positive impact”

There were no new cases reported in Key Biscayne (57) or 33149 (59) in the last 24 hours.

The Health Department reported 609 new cases since Monday night, with 262 of those in Miami-Dade County and 161 in Miami.

The county now has 7,721 confirmed cases with 60% of those (4,648) in Miami.

County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said Tuesday that “the numbers in Miami-Dade indicate we might not reach a surge of the size health experts had indicated was possible in their modeling” adding that the numbers show we might be already taping down the curve (in the county).

To see the Mayor’s video click here.

Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced the US will be halting funding to the World Health Organization, ordering a review of their handling of the coronavirus pandemic, stating the review would focus on the WHO's "role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of coronavirus."