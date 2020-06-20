Saturday, Florida’s Health Department reported 4,049 new COVID-19 cases, raisin the state’s total to 93,797 infections. This is a new record in new one-day cases reported. The previous record was 3,822 cases set Friday. Florida has set records for cases on seven out of the past 10 days.

The virus now is spreading faster than at any time during the outbreak.

Governor Ron DeSantis said the growth in the number of cases was due in part to the increase in testing statewide. Florida has tested 1.56 million residents March. On Saturday, 12.3% of the new tests were positive.

According to the website ProPublica.org, which tracks the impact the reopening as part of their reopening-America dashboard, shows the rate of positive tests per 100,000 people in Florida has spiked to 15. Back in June 11, the rate was 6.7.

During a Saturday press conference, DeSantis said the state is seeing a “major shift” in the age of those testing positive, adding that this is “evidence of transmission” in the younger population of 20’s and 30’s. The Gov. also said that age group has a lesser impact on hospitalization, adding “those are the lesser vulnerable,” and that mortality rate is much lower.

DeSantis encouraged residents to continue to following the “DOH public health advisory” and there is some “fatigue” from residents in terms of following social distancing and wearing facial coverings. DeSantis said we have to trust people to do the right thing, instead of “mandate this and mandate that.”

Saturday, Miami-Dade County reported 25,080 cases, adding 618 new infections from Friday.

Via Twitter, County Mayor Carlos Gimenez on Saturday announced “I signed Amendment 3 to Emergency Order 23-20. In line with stricter enforcement in Miami-Dade, businesses that violate New Normal Guidelines won’t be able to reopen until signing an affidavit indicating you have reviewed the rules & are in compliance.”

In a press release Saturday, the county announced the closing of three restaurants located within City of Miami city limits. The release said, “After being notified Friday night by the Miami-Dade Police Department of reports that New Normal rules were not being followed at three Miami restaurants, City of Miami Police checked on the sites and shut them down for violating Miami-Dade Emergency Order 23-20.”

The three shuttered restaurants were Astra in Wynwood, Swan in the Design District and El Secreto Bar & Grill in Little Havana. The owners of non-compliant businesses may face a $500 fine and up to 180 days in jail.

Miami reported 14,711 cases on Saturday.

“The safety and welfare of all the residents of Miami-Dade County is paramount during this pandemic,” said Gimenez. “There will be zero tolerance for establishments that do not follow the rules to protect our community from the spread of COVID-19.”

Saturday, Key Biscayne reported 80 residents infected with the virus, while zip code 33149 reported 87 cases.

Broward County reported 10,837 and Palm Beach County now has 10,506 confirmed cases.