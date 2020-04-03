Overnight, four more COVID19 cases were reported in Key Biscayne, bringing the total number of residents testing positive to 26.

The Village Council held an emergency meeting Thursday night to discuss measures the Village can take to control the spread of the virus. Their focus was primarily on ways to improve the testing program.

As the number of positive cases in Miami-Dade County grow -- the total is now 3,029 -- County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez signed an order directed at grocery stores.

In a Twitter message Friday morning the mayor wrote, “Today I signed order 17-20, mainly affecting groceries. It limits capacity to 50 percent in areas where food is sold, while also monitoring entrances and exits for compliance.”

Additionally, he said, the order “encourages businesses owners to let employees wear protective gear such as gloves and masks."

Overnight, five more COVID19-related deaths were reported in Miami-Dade, which now has 25 dead. Broward County with 1,565 cases, has a total of 22 deaths.

Statewide, there were 19 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 163 A total of 9,585 people in FLorida have tested positive for the virus and 1.215 have been hospitalized.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez sent a letter to President Donald Trump asking to stop some national flights from landing at MIA. Suarez implored the President to halt flights from “international and domestic COVID-19 hotspots.” Suarez — who himself was infected with the virus and has recovered after 19-days in isolation — further ask Trump that MIA only be used for “the movement of medical supplies, food and protective personal equipment to contain COVID-19.”

Miami has the largest number of positive cases in Florida with 1,752.

Suarez joined Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in expressing frustration over flights coming into Florida from New York and other places with large outbreaks. “You can have some super spreaders on these planes,” DeSantis said.