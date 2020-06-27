July will gift us three unique astronomical events, capped off by dueling meteor showers at the end of the month. According to the website AccuWeather, there will be key astronomy events to

Lunar Eclipse.

It will take place on July 4the and -5th. On the night of Saturday, July 4, into the early hours of Sunday, July 5, the moon will graze Earth’s shadow to create a penumbral lunar eclipse.

The eclipse will begin on July 4, at 11:07 p.m. and last until 1:52 a.m., with the best time being around 12:30 a.m.

Jupiter and Saturn reach peak brightness

In the middle of July, around the middle of the month, both Jupiter and Saturn will be closest to the Earth, making it the best opportunity to observe the planets both with and without a telescope.

Jupiter will reach opposition first on July 14, followed by Saturn a few nights later on July 20.

Double meteor shower

On July 28 and 29, skywatchers can experience something unusual… A meteor shower.

On the nights of July 28 into July 29 you will be able to see a pair meteor showers with the Alpha Capricornids and the southern Delta Aquarids both peaking on the same night.

As many as 20 meteors per hour will be visible during peak nigh.