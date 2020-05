Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported that the number of Floridians now infected with the COVID-19 virus spiked past 53,000. The state now has 53,285 confirmed cases.

The report shows that 953,321 COVID-19 tests have been administered across the state, with 170,464 of those in Miami-Dade County. The percent of positive test in Dade is 10.2%, now reporting 17,396 residents who have been infected.

There were no new cases reported for Key Biscayne (66) or zip code 33149 (69).