In its Sunday update, the Department of Health reported 45,588 Floridians infected with the coronavirus cases, an increase of 777 cases from Saturday’s numbers.

This on the eve of Miami-Dade and the rest of the state moving into “Full Phase One. The large number of cases represents an above-average daily increase.

Palm Beach County, which received permission from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis last week to open up ahead of Dade and Broward, now reports 4,438.

According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel article - Is Palm Beach County a national coronavirus hot spot? - the county was not in compliance with all the federal guidelines for reopening when it allowed businesses to open last week.

Since May 2, the number of cases in Palm Beach had increased by 44% versus 22% in Miami-Dade County, which opens up a large part of its economy Monday.