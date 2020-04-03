The number of COVID19 island residents testing positive jumped to 35 as 9 more cases were added during the day Friday.

This as the Village, steps up efforts to control the spread of the virus.

Friday, Village Manager Andrea Agha issued an order halting all multi-family dwelling construction sites within the Village, effective Monday, April 6 at 6:30 p.m. All other constructions sites must comply with social distancing requirements. Construction workers must wear protective gear.

The Village, in partnership with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, continues a pilot testing program launched earlier in the week. The hotline for those eligible for testing - residents 65 years-old and older experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or are immunocompromised, have diabetes, heart or pulmonary conditions – is 305-365-8910.

In his daily video message, Village Mayor Mike Davey reported that the Key Biscayne Police Department "has turned back 450 cyclists" from entering the Village, per the non-resident travels restrictions in place.

During the day, the number of cases reported:

State of Florida. 683 new cases, now at 10,268

Miami-Dade added 335 more cases, now reporting 3,364

The number of positive tests in Broward jumped to 1,598

According to a Sun Sentinel report, South Florida will begin receiving the highly touted tests that can detect the new coronavirus in as little as five minutes, or give a negative test result in about 13 minutes. The tests will become available Monday.

Also on Friday, Miami Beach announced and order requiring both customers and workers in essential businesses to wear protective gear.

In a video message, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said “Our city manager will soon sign an order requiring — not suggesting, but requiring — that workers and customers in certain businesses, including food stores, restaurants, and pharmacies, must be wearing a face covering by Monday evening,”

This as President Donald Trump on Friday announced new CDC guidelines for Americans to wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.