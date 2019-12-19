The Holidays are almost here with the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday and Christmas on Wednesday and last minute preparations are keeping everyone on the island busy. If the kids are restless and you need a break, here are a dozen kids & family friendly activities to break the holiday stress!

Friday, December 20

Christmas Movie & Magic

6 p.m. Friday. Come to celebrate the magic of Christmas with a movie night. Magic Show, Children’s Dinner Buffet, and a viewing of the movie Frozen. The Ritz Carlton key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr. For more information call 305-365-4500

Design District Free concerts series

6.30 to 9 p.m. Friday. The Miami Symphony Orchestra Conducted by Maestro Eduardo Marturet, featuring some of your favorite film masterpieces by John Williams, including Star Wars, Superman and E.T. With special performances by young Venezuelan harpist virtuoso José Manuel Melo and The Voice top 10 finalist Joana Martinez. Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th Street Miami. For more details, click here.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

8 p.m. Friday. BRAINVILLE @ WDNA is proud to present a very special live music + film presentation of A Charlie Brown Christmas. The Derek Fairholm Trio performs the music of Vince Guaraldi alongside the film that gets everyone singing “Christmas Time Is Here!” Whether you love or loathe the holidays, you can’t resist a smile when you hear the music of Vince Guaraldi and the work he did to introduce so many of us to the musical world of Charlie Brown…and to the world of Jazz! Wdna 2921 Coral Way. For tickets and information, click here.

Saturday, December 21

Chief Press & Miami Children’s Initiative 6th Annual Holiday Family event

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Join Chief Press and many neighbors for the feel-good event of the season on this Chief Press Foundation and Miami Children’s Initiative event. Bus will leave from Community Space at 11. All the fun happens at the Key Biscayne Beach Park. Once the buses arrive, everyone will enjoy lunch, games and fun for the entire family. Key Biscayne Beach Park, 650 ocean Dr. – intersection of E. Enid Dr. and Ocean Dr. For more details, click here.

Holiday concert: Seraphic Fire

7 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Free and open to the public. Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Seraphic Fire brings its annual candlelit Christmas performance to the Key Biscayne community with a repertoire featuring traditional Christmas carols, contemporary choral arrangements, and transcendent Gregorian chant. Seating is on a first-come first-serve basis and subject to capacity. Key Biscayne Crossbridge Church, 160 Harbor Drive. For more information, call (305) 365-8900

Hanukkah Factory / Oy to the World of creation!

Tours start at 11 a.m. and run through 11 p.m. This Hanukkah pop-up experience will celebrate the festival of lights. It will feature multiple themed rooms such as Gelty Pleasures Room, I love you a Latke Room, Bubbies Kitchen Room, Judah Maccabees Room and of course, the Dreidels in Dreamland Room, each providing unique interactive experiences, and a dedicated Hanukkah-themed life-size game room. There is also a Menorah Madness treasure hunt that will take guests throughout the entire venue. Tickets for the self guided tours are $18-25. Hanukkah Factory is located at 8770 SW 131st St., Miami. To purchase tickets, click here.

Gel NightGarden at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden

6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. This Winter, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden again transforms into The NightGarden, an enchanted, illuminated experience full of fantasy and wonderment where things like the Wise Talking Tree, Archimedes and Flying Fairies come to life. Come marvel at unbelievable live effects such as holographic butterflies, the all-new AR augmented reality Fairy Quest and multiple acres of dazzling magic. Topping the experience is a delightful selection from some of Miami’s best restaurants. The experience runs through Jan. 11. Click here for information or to purchase tickets.

Sunday, December 22

12th night Celebration

4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Join in the fun as the courtyard at the Ritz turns into a Holiday Wonderland. Enjoy caroling, a globe photo booth, drop off last-minute Letters to Santa at the Islander letters to Santa Station, enjoy Santa snacks and of course, talk to the Big Guy himself. Free and open to the public. The Ritz Carlton Key Biscayne, 455 Grand Bay Dr. For more information, click here.

Menorah Lighting Community Celebration

5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. The Chabad of Key Biscayne invites the community to celebrate the First day of Chanukah on the Village Green! This year’s celebration will include some new events sure to please attendees. The celebration will include a bike stunt show by the BMX Trickstars. Their performance features flips and stunts on special ramps being brought for the show. The menorah lighting will be accompanied by live music and entertainment. Donuts, potato latkes, chocolate coins and other Chanukah themed foods will be served. As always, the event is free and open to the entire Key Biscayne community. For more information, call 305-365-6744.

Monday, December 23

Arsht Center Winter Wonderland on the Plaza

3.30 to 6.30 p.m. Monday. Enjoy an afternoon of holiday-themed activities, including snow globe and gingerbread house inflatables, face painting, a balloon artist, themed food and drink for purchase, carolers, vendors and more! THOMSON PLAZA FOR THE ARTS at the Arsht Center Winter Wonderland on the Plaza. Adrienne Arsht Center 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami. For more information, click here.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

2 and 7 p.m. performances this Monday. Come see all of your favorite characters from the special including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. It’s an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special. Tickets start at $25. Adrienne Arsht Center, Ziff Ballet Opera House, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. For more information or purchase tickets, click here or call 305-949-6722.

Note: Before heading out to an event, we suggest calling or visiting the event website listed to verify information. Event info is subject to change without notice by the venue or organizer.

Have an event or know about an event around the island you would like to feature? A new course, happy hour, Art gallery showcase, outdoors activity or new opening? Help us spread the word… Send your event information to karina@islandernews.com – Subject line of email should read: Calendar submission