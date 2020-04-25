While we adapt to the many new ways of doing (or not doing) things – it’s easy to miss that many good things are still happening.

- Scientists have invented contact lenses that can correct red-green color blindness. A new type of contact lens could restore the color spectrum limitations in people whose eyes struggle to tell apart green and red hues.

- Niue has been named the world's first “Dark Sky Nation.” The tiny South Pacific nation of Niue recently accepted a unique honor, as it became the first country to be formally accredited as an International Dark Sky Place.

- CRISPR (a gene-editing technology that allows scientists to “cut and paste” genes into DNA) has been used to attempt a cure for a genetic condition that causes childhood blindness, for the first time.

- 60,000 more seed samples have been added to the Arctic seed vault in Svalbard. In February, a huge stock of 60,000 seed samples was added to the Svalbard Global Seed Vault nestled inside a mountain in Norway’s Svalbard archipelago, including the first-ever heirloom seed deposit by an indigenous US tribe.

- Looking at 50 years of research, scientists found that both the act of smiling and seeing smiles can make people happier. Try it right now for yourself. In another pilot study, scientists confirmed that altruistic acts—towards neighbors or strangers, altruistic giving, or donating blood—can actually reduce the physical sensations related to pain.

Source credits: Science Alert